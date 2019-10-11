Artiste to donate money to three needy students

Theatre artiste Ramanji, who had collected Rs 1.5 lakh wearing the ‘Snake Queen’ costume during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, will donate the amount to the needy at a programme being planned at MGM College on October 14.

Ramanji told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that he was engaged in

charity work for the past six years.

He said the amount will be donated to Soni Shettigar, Manjunath from MGM College and Nethravati from Vaikunta Baliga Law College, who require urgent medical assistance.

“Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, Police Superintendent Nisha James and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Yadapadithaya had been invited as guest to the programme,’’ he added.