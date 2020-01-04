Artistic folk works add charm to MIA

City-based S Cube Art Gallery which had bagged Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) contract to beautify Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) used mixed media artistically to successfully depict Tuluva culture and heritage.

Shashank Shetty, Proprietor of S Cube Art Gallery, recollected that after submitting the bid the Gallery had made a presentation before a panel of experts. The Gallery bagged the contract for six works in two out of the total four sectors. “The total value of the contract was Rs 56 lakh and AAI gave us an opportunity to showcase the artistic talents of the region,” he stressed.

Paper plane

The sculpture work of ‘Human hand flying paper plane,’ by Artist Harish Kodialbail, was made from fibreglass and steel sculpture, Shetty said. The work, installed outside the airport, is larger than life sculpture signifying the aspiration of passengers, Kodialbail explains.

He also designed a fibreglass sculpture on Kambala which was installed at the exit area of Airport terminal.

The work introduces the folk sport of the region to visitors and tourists. Another fibreglass and steel sculpture of fisherman with a boat at the entrance of the departure lounge depicts the fishing culture of coast. It is an aim to highlight soaring aspirations, adventure and the daily struggle of fishermen community. The sculpture of Tiger Dance was installed at the arrival lounge of MIA.

Terracotta work

Artist Venki Palimaru’s six individual terracotta sculptures on Tulunadu Cultural themes were installed in both Airport’s domestic and international terminal.

Artist Reshma S Shetty had come out with the ‘Jain miniature paintings (18X6 feet). The two works of acrylic on canvas are displayed on either side of the exit. The work was conceived after referring to authentic traditional Jain paintings in Moodbidri Jain Mutt and Shravanabelagola Mutt, Shetty explained.