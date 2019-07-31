Asbestos sheets of hostel blown away: 3 injured

Three children were injured when the asbestos sheets of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Post-matriculation Hostel at Urlandi on Balnadu road in town were blown away due to gusty winds late Monday night.

There were 70 students in the hostel. The asbestos sheets of the hostel flew away in the gusty wind. Many saved themselves by sneaking under the cots. The asbestos sheet fell on three students.

The injured are Manish (16), a native of Sakleshpur and a I PU student of Kombettu PU College; Kanakaraj (19), a native of Koppal and a student of the Bettampady First Grade College; and Rakesh (18), a native of Sakleshpur and a student of Vivekananda Degree College.

They have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Puttur.

The other 67 students, however, had a miraculous escape. The clothes of the students too have been destroyed.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner H K Krishnamurthy rushed to the spot and helped in rushing the injured children to the hospital. Arrangements have been made for the accommodation of the children at retired ASI Chinnappa Gowda’s house at Sudana Residential School.

Accommodation

The post-matriculation hostel has been functioning from the rented building for the last six years. A sum of Rs 20,000 is paid as rent per month. The asbestos sheets had flown 100 metres away from the spot.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured students at the hostel, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Selvamani R said, “Temporary arrangement will be made to accommodate students at Kombettu Dravida Brahmanara Vasathi Nilaya. Sites have been earmarked for the hostel building.”

As the clothes are damaged, measures will be taken to supply clothes to the students.

Puttur Taluk Panchayat president Radhakrishna Borkar said about 20 cents of land have been identified as Bannur.