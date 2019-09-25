ASI assault: Kin urge SP to release arrested persons

The family members of those who were arrested for the assault on ASI Yathish have appealed Superintendent of Police Harish Pande to release them.

Four people had been arrested earlier in connection with the assault on ASI Yathish after the ASI had allegedly videographed activities inside a house through his mobilephone.

Submitting a memorandum to the superintendent of police, the family members have urged the police to release Vinod, Vasanth, Anil and Sudheer of Jayanagara.

Selvaraj said, “The incident had occurred at 11 am on September 21. My daughter had seen a camera light through a window. When we came out, he (ASI) ran towards his house and was hiding near the overhead tank. He had videographed our family members when they were asleep. We have watched the video as well.”

Saraswathi of Jayanagara said, “If the ASI had not committed any mistake, why was he hiding near the tank? The police have deleted a few videos from his mobilephone.”

Devaraj Shetty, another resident, said the case had been registered against Yathish. The superintendent of police has promised to conduct a probe into the matter.