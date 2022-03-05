ASI collapses, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 05 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 23:02 ist
An ASI attached to the fingerprint unit of DK police collapsed and died while walking to the office. The deceased is Thippanna Madara (37). 

A native of Ramadurg in Belagavi district, he was serving in Mangaluru. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he failed to respond to treatment. 

He had joined the police department as a constable in 2011. Later, he served as the head constable at Bagalkot.

He was transferred to the fingerprint wing in Mangaluru six months ago. He is survived by his wife and three children. 

