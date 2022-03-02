ASI, daughter killed in accident

ASI, daughter killed in accident

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi ,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 23:48 ist

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of District Coastal Security Police and his daughter were killed after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling was knocked down by a speeding bus at Santhekatte Junction on NH 66 in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Pai (58) and his daughter Gayathri (25).

Ganesh had gone to Santhekatte to receive his daughter who had come from Hubballi in the morning. The ASI was about to take a turn to reach the other side of the road when a speeding bus rammed the two-wheeler.

Gayathri had been married for two years and was returning home from her husband’s home in Gadag.

Sanish Mohan, the bus driver, was arrested by Udupi traffic police. 

