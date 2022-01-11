automobile trade

Assn urges govt to include automobile trade as essential service

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 11 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 00:16 ist

Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers' Association (DKATDA) has urged the government to classify the automobile trade as an essential service in the event of a general lockdown.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the association stated that automobiles were used for transport of essential goods, ambulance service, government vehicles and personal transport of service providers like bank doctors and frontline workers.

These vehicles will be rendered useless in case of breakdown, said Vilas Kumar, secretary of DKATDA.

“As the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic seems to be inevitable, and if the government is forced to impose a total lockdown, then automobile and related trades should be classified under essential services. This will ensure a smooth flow of essential services and reduce the hardship to the public. It will also help auto traders who suffered losses during the previous two lockdowns,” he added.

The memorandum was submitted to the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, under the aegis of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Vilas Kumar.

