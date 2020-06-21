Athikaribettu GP’s initiative to publicise Tulu gets good response

A little known Gram Panchayat in Moodbidri taluk, Athikaribettu GP, is the toast of Twitterati for setting aside convention and installing boards with the names of streets and lanes in Tulu script.

“Athikaribettu GP carved out from Kilpady Gram Panchayat years ago, is the first Gram Panchayat in the district to have installed boards in Tulu script,” said Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) Vice President Kasturi Panja.

DKZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Selvamani R says the boards identifying streets in both Kannada and Tulu scripts is a creative decision of the Gram Panchayat. No circular was issued.

Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian also hailed the Gram Panchayat’s decision to popularise the script, which is still an alien script to many.

Athikaribettu Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Ravi Kumar told DH that it was a panchayat member, Jeevan Shetty, who first proposed boards in Tulu script at a meeting.

With the panchayat passing a resolution, the boards in Tulu script became a reality, he said.

As many as 12 boards were installed at a total cost of Rs 25,000.

“Most of the amount was paid as remuneration to the artist who painted the script. It is difficult to find artists familiar with Tulu script,” informs Ravi who hails from Kundapur.

Athikaribettu GP President Sharada Vasantha said the initiative had the backing of all communities.

The expenses were met from the miscellaneous fund, she added.

PDO Ravi buoyed by the response from the Tulu academy and the public has plans to instal similar boards on main roads.

The plans to motivate teachers to teach children about Tulu script will be implemented when the schools reopen, he added.

Meanwhile, the Twitterati was ‘ecstatic’ about Athikaribettu GP’s initiative.

An engineer Mahi from Mulky tweeted, “Promoting and preserving Tulu language and script must start from the village level.”