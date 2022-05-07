Athletic championship in Udupi from today

District Amateur Athletic Association will organise state seniors and above 20 years age group athletic championship on May 8 and 9, said sports meet organising committee president and MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking to reporters, he said around 750 athletes will take part in the competitions to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Udupi. The athletes will be selected for the 60th national senior athletics championship to be held in Tamil Nadu from June 10 to 14. Athletes will be selected for the Karnataka team to represent the state in the national meet in Gujarat from June 2 to 4.