Attempt to steal ginger from lorry parked on roadside

A few people attempted to steal the bags of ginger from a lorry parked by the roadside, in Hudikeri, on Saturday night.

However, the police who arrived on time busted the attempt. Seeing the cops arrive, the accused fled from the spot.

Ginger trader Shamir had purchased ginger worth Rs 1.20 lakh from Thimmaiah of Hudikeri. The lorry was loaded with ginger and was parked near Hudikeri Road on Saturday night.

The vehicle was set to travel to Andhra Pradesh the next morning. The driver and the cleaner of the lorry had slept in the vehicle.

At around 2.10 am, three people armed with sickles, knives and wooden logs had arrived to steal the bags.

When he came to know about the foul play, the driver informed owner Shamir and Mehroof of Gonikoppa over a phone, who in turn dialled 112.

At the same time, Hudikeri Gram Panchayat president Chandrapraksh, leaders Chekkera Vasu Kuttappa and Changulanda Suraj arrived at the spot, after coming to know about the incident.

The police seized five bags of ginger placed by the accused near the market.

A case has been registered.