Attempts plotted for communal hatred: CPM

Communal hate and poison seeds of caste are being sowed into the minds of students in connection with the controversy over hijab, alleged CPM.

The members of the CPM staged a protest at the Martyrs memorial in Ajjarakadu.

The leaders alleged that in the name of hijab, girl students are denied entry to the classrooms. The controversy which broke out in a college in Udupi has spread across the country.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to take political mileage using the issue. The citizens should not fall prey to communal hate, said CPM district secretary Balakrishna Shetty.

“All are equal as per the Constitution. The government has a responsibility to protect minorities. In spite of it, it is showing discrimination over the hijab. By denying entry to the classrooms, girl students are being deprived of education,” he said.

“People should have the freedom to follow the food habits and decide on attire in democracy. No one should discriminate based on religion and caste. The hijab issue should not be used during the election,” said the protesters.