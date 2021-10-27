Auto drivers return bag with cash, mobile phone to owner

Two honest auto drivers have returned a bag containing Rs 28,000 in cash, a mobile phone and documents to its owner.
Auto drivers Mujeeb and Sunil had found a bag lying on the ground at Panya Junction in Madapura. After opening the bag, they found that it had cash, documents and a mobilephone.
The duo handed the bag over to Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners' Association president A M Shareef, who in turn handed it over to PSI Puneeth Kumar.
The police informed the owner of the bag.
It is said that plantation labourers Ravi and his wife were travelling in an auto and did not realise that their bag had fallen while they were travelling.
