Auto drivers return bag with cash, phone to owner

Auto drivers return bag with cash, mobile phone to owner

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 22:14 ist
Auto drivers Sunil and Mujeeb returned a bag with cash, a mobilephone and documents to its owner at Suntikoppa in the presence of the police.

Two honest auto drivers have returned a bag containing Rs 28,000 in cash, a mobile phone and documents to its owner.

Auto drivers Mujeeb and Sunil had found a bag lying on the ground at Panya Junction in Madapura. After opening the bag, they found that it had cash, documents and a mobilephone.

The duo handed the bag over to Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners' Association president A M Shareef, who in turn handed it over to PSI Puneeth Kumar.

The police informed the owner of the bag.

It is said that plantation labourers Ravi and his wife were travelling in an auto and did not realise that their bag had fallen while they were travelling. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

auto drivers return bag
honest
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

These companies belong to the trillion-dollar club

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Misuse against Covid risks undermining ivermectin use

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough?

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Bearing fruit: Custard apples bring joy to Latur farmer

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

Beauty salon a women's haven in Taliban's Kabul

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

'Nature's revenge': Sinkholes on receding Dead Sea

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

5 states most vulnerable to adverse climate events

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

DH Radio | How infra plans are taking away playgrounds

 