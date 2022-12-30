Ayush Department sets up meditation centre at New Mangalore Port's cruise lounge

The Dakshina Kannada Ayush Department has set up a meditation centre at the cruise lounge of the New Mangalore Port to introduce and promote the Indian system of medicines to foreigners.

"The cruise season started in the last week of November and will continue till May. The centre has been set up, wherein interested cruise passengers are introduced to relaxation techniques and a few yoga postures,” District Ayush officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal told DH.

"Through the centre, we want to promote Ayush. More than 25 foreigners have made use of the free services offered at the meditation centre at the cruise lounge of the port. The response has been good. We are expecting more tourists to avail the facilities in the days to come. After assessing the needs of the passengers, pre-booking sessions for tourists will be introduced," he said. The Ayush Department is planning to introduce a similar centre at the Mangaluru Airport as well.

Under the pre-booked session, the cruise passengers will be informed well in advance, so that they can book their session before the cruise calls at the New Mangalore Port, he said.

The three cruise vessels, with around 1,475 tourists, had called at the New Mangalore Port since November 28. The port is expecting a few more vessels to arrive.

"As the awareness spreads, we are expecting more people to visit the meditation centre. Most of the passengers who arrive already book their visit to various destinations in Mangaluru,” he added.

Dr Iqbal said that at present, tourists are offered a 20-minute guided session, which comprises five minutes of introduction. Later, they are introduced to the techniques of a few yoga postures, which in turn, help in stress management.

The last five minute is set for the introduction of relaxation techniques, he said.

"Our focus is to introduce the Indian system of medicine and develop the Ayush Department as the centre of excellence. At present, there are 10 wellness centres of Ayush Department with yoga instructors, who conduct Yoga camps. If demand arises among people at the local-level, we will start meditation centres in the district. The centre at the Wenlock District Hospital is conducting such sessions for the patients as well,” Dr Iqbal said.