Banned substance seized, three arrested

A joint raid was conducted by the officers of CCB Police and Economic and Narcotic station-Mangaluru and arrested three persons, who were attempting to sell the banned substance MDMA.

The accused are Muhammed Sharif Siddique (40) from Chokkabettu in Surathkal, Muhammed Shafi alias Chappi (33) from Katipalla and Muhammed Anas (27) from Katipalla.

The accused were detained when they were traveling to Mangaluru city on the Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway. The drugs were being illegally transported from Mumbai. The accused wanted to sell the drug in Mangaluru.

The illicit drug, worth Rs 87,560, mobile phones and a BMW car in which the accused were traveling, have been confiscated. The total worth of the seized items is Rs 51,12,560.

All the accused have criminal antecedents, the police said. A case was earlier registered against Muhammed Sharif in Surathkal police station, for possessing the illicit drugs.

Muhammed Shafi was accused of murder attempt and possession of illicit drugs and cases were registered at Surathkal and Kankanadi police stations.

Muhammed Anas too has a murder case lodged against him at Surathkal police station.

CCB Inspector Shivaprakash R Naik, PSI Kabbal Raj, Economic and Narcotic Police station PSI Latha and personnel were part of the team.