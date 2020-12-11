Bantwal Taluk Health Officer attempts to kill self

Bantwal Taluk Health Officer attempts to kill self

The condition of Dr Punacha, who was shifted to a private hospital in Puttur, is said to be critical

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 11 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Bantwal Taluk Health Officer Dr Ravikrishna Punacha attempted to kill self by consuming an overdose of sleeping tablets. He had been complaining of being mentally harassed by higher officials. 

The condition of Dr Punacha, who was shifted to a private hospital in Puttur, is said to be critical.

Sources told DH that Dr Punacha in his suicide note had sought action against Chief Officer of Bantwal Town Municipality Leena Britto and another staff Iqbal for abusing him and harassing him mentally for the past three months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bantwal
Karnataka
Puttur

What's Brewing

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

 