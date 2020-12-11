Bantwal Taluk Health Officer attempts to kill self

Bantwal Taluk Health Officer Dr Ravikrishna Punacha attempted to kill self by consuming an overdose of sleeping tablets. He had been complaining of being mentally harassed by higher officials.
The condition of Dr Punacha, who was shifted to a private hospital in Puttur, is said to be critical.
Sources told DH that Dr Punacha in his suicide note had sought action against Chief Officer of Bantwal Town Municipality Leena Britto and another staff Iqbal for abusing him and harassing him mentally for the past three months.
