Bar owner murder: Prime accused held

The police have arrested the prime accused in the murder of Mumbai bar owner Vashist Satyanarayana Yadav, in Malpe on Friday.

The arrested is Saif alias Saifuddhin, owner of AKMS Bus. He had hatched a conspiracy to kill Yadav and executed it through his associates.

Police had already arrested Sumit Mishra, Abdul Shakur, Avinash Karkera and Mohammed Sharief, who have confessed to the crime and about the role of Saifuddhin in the murder. Based on the clues, police successfully nabbed Saifuddhin at his residence, they added.

He was produced before the court and is remanded in judicial custody till February 27. Saifuddhin and Akram were the partners with Yadav in the bar. The financial dispute is said to be the reason for the murder. Police are also on the lookout for Akram, who is accused by the wife of the deceased.