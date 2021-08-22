Basavanahalli Haadi residents devoid of basic facilities

The residents of Diddalli Basavanahalli Haadi are still lacking basic facilities and are living in deplorable conditions.

The residents of Basavanahalli Haadi in Chennayyanakote are devoid of drinking water facilities, electricity and other basic amenities. They also live in fear of wild elephant attacks.

Wild elephant menace

The wild elephant menace has increased in the haadi. The elephants that stray into the village have been engaged in consuming food grains inside the houses in the haadi. Fear has now gripped the residents with the rise in the elephant menace.

The tribal representatives had submitted a representation to lay solar fences to check the elephant menace in the haadi. However, it has not been materialised so far.

Even MLA K G Bopaiah, during his recent visit to the haadi, had directed the forest department officials to initiate steps to lay solar fences.

To support the farming activities of the tribals, borewells were sunk under Ganga Kalyana Yojana. However, electricity connections have not been given for the borewells. Electricity connections can be given only after installing the meters, said CESC executive engineer Suresh.

Eight houses in the haadi are yet to get electricity connections. Though there are no objections from the forest department, the electricity remains elusive for the residents.

Though there are water supply connections from Chennangi to Basavanahalli, the irregular supply of water is inconveniencing the residents of the haadi.

There are no open wells in the village. Hence, the residents have to depend on a borewell.

Mahesh, a resident of Basavanahalli Haadi, said, "The wild elephant menace has increased in the village. Several houses have been damaged in the elephant attacks. Without the basic facilities, people are still living in poor conditions."

Tribal activist J K Muthamma said that the residents have been living in the haadi for several generations.

In spite of the rising elephant menace, no steps have been taken to contain it, she added.