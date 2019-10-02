Beautified Kottara flyover gets local touch

Urban Forest, the first step in setting up ‘Miyawaki’, was inaugurated near Zilla Panchayat office at Urwa Store on Wednesday.

In a programme organised by Ramakrishna Mission, a ‘swacchata pledge’ was administered and cloth bags were distributed to create awareness on the ill-effects of use of plastic.

The massive ugly pillars supporting the flyover at Kottara Chowki on NH 66 were beautified as a part of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and dedicated on the occasion. The pillars of the flyovers were cleaned and painted with beautiful art works. About 22 huge art works have come up under the guidance of Vikram Shetty of Aditattwa Arts.

These art works including Yakshagana, Nema-Kola, Kambala and paddy transplantation, reflect the local culture and spead social awareness messages on cleanliness. The area below the flyover, about 35,000 square feet, was levelled and covered with interlock tiles. Besides creating a space for systematic parking of vehicles, 100 seats were installed to help pedestrians sit and relax.

Decorative flower pots have also been placed at empty spaces. The beautified flyover was inaugurated by Belur Ramakrishna Mutt and Mission Vice President Swami Gauthamananda Maharaj. Ramakrishna Mission Mangaluru Secretary Swami Jitakamananda and others were present.