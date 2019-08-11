Bedrodi hanging bridge washed away

A hanging bridge built across River Nethravathi at Bedrodi, to provide connectivity to Mugeradka from NH 75, was washed away in the flood water on Friday night.

The 190 metre-long bridge was built in 2012. With this, the residents of Mogru, Uruvalu Padavu, Bandaru and Belalu have to travel 30-km via Ilanthila, Kuppettu to reach Uppinangady pete. The washing away of the bridge will severely affect schoolchildren and labourers.

Water from River Nethravathi, which is in spate, flooded NH 75 at Panjala, Valalu, Udane, Lavathadka and Uppinangady and disrupted movement of vehicles. Water had also entered Bajathooru and Nekkiladi.

The Sagar Power Project at Neerakatte in Bajathooru near Uppinangady is inundated. All the machinery, including three generators, are submerged in water. According to officials of the Power project, the loss is estimated to be around Rs 6 crore and electricity can not be generated for at least three months.

The water-level in the river at Belthangady receded by Saturday noon. Water level at Snanaghatta in Dharmasthala too has declined. At least 70 families in Banjarumale are in distress after the collapse of a bridge connecting the village. Two bridges have collapsed at Charmadi village.

Huge wooden logs were washed onto the shore by flood water. As a result, Hosamata bridge in Charmadi village is damaged. Anaru bridge that was providing connectivity to at least 50 families has also collapsed in Belthangady taluk.

Water flooded Bangadi, Killurupete, Didupe, Malavanthi, Neriya, Belthangady, Kolli, Kadirudyavara, Kallamanja, Belluru, Ujire, Neerchilume and Panjiradka in Belthangady taluk.

Several coconut trees were washed away in the flash flood at Pharlani and Didupe in Belthangady taluk. The bridge connecting Somanthadka-Didupe was also washed away.

50 houses marooned

Over 50 houses in Innoli, situated on the banks of River Nethravathi, have submerged in water. Along with residents, even domestic animals too have been shifted to safer areas using boat in Innoli.

The rise in water level, has become a matter of concern for the residents of Baithar, Kadavinabali, Kuthimuger, Uliya, Innoli, Gadigadde, Pavoor and Boliyar. The boat anchoring place at Kadavinabali that provides boat services from Harekala Kadavu to Adyar has been washed away.

Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple was also inundated at Innoli. Paddy fields and arecanut plantations in Ammembala Ranthadka and Killuru area have been inundated and several houses are facing flood threat.

With the rise in water-level, the residents of Uliya island have been stranded. A few families have already shifted to their relatives’ houses on Friday.