Beekeepers asked to register on web portal

The beekeepers have been asked to register in Madhukranthi, a web portal which is an initiative of the National Bee Board, for online registration, to achieve traceability source of honey and other beehive products on a digital platform.

Farmers who possess more than 10 beehives, apiculturists and honey-producing societies have to register on the portal. The deadline to register is August 30. For more details, the interested may contact the horticulture department.