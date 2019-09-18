Bengaluru Chalo: Construction workers to take part

More than 100 members of the Coordination Committee of Udupi District Construction Workers’ Union will take part in ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ to protest against the draft Labour Code on Social Security 2018, introduced by the Union government.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state secretary Balakrishna Shetty said that around 100 members will take part in the ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ movement opposing the Union government’s move to destabilise and nullify the labour laws.

Committee Convener Suresh Kallagara said, “The Union government has taken steps to formulate four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare, and occupational safety, health and working conditions by amalgamating various provisions of the existing central labour laws.”

He added that this has made labourers worry about facilities becoming unavailable to the labour class. “The Centre’s action is not fair and should be strongly condemned. Around six lakh construction workers have sought various welfare schemes from the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board,” he pointed out.

“Sadly, the welfare boards will henceforth cease to exist, which will result in the identity cards of the labourers becoming invalid. The workers would be deprived of various facilities. The Union government’s decision to form an advisory board in place of welfare boards will be of no use. Advisory boards will not hold any decision-making powers,” Kallagara added.

“There is also a fear that the cess money of Rs 8,000 crore collected by the welfare board will be utilised by the government for the benefit of corporate,” he charged.