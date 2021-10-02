BEO, teachers, donors help student get a pucca house

Owing to the efforts of education department officials led by Puttur BEO Lokes, teachers and donors, a poor student of class 10 studying at Government High School in Irde-Bettampady will get the key to a pucca house with a plinth area of 570 square feet on Saturday. The key of the house will be handed over to the parents of the student Mokshitha.

On noticing that Mokshitha was residing in a thatched-roof hut covered by tarpaulin during a house visit by the BEO and teachers during the academic year as a part of 'Mane mane beti' programme, they decided to help the family. The school Headmaster Narayana has worked hard in reaching out to donors along with the BEO.

Speaking to DH, BEO Lokesh said, "We were shocked to see the condition of the house where the student was residing. The house did not have a proper door nor toilet facilities. There was no proper safety in the house as well. The pucca house was possible with the help of donors."



The hut where Mokshitha was residing at Irde-Bettampady. Credit: Special Arrangement



"We had collected information from schools on the houses of the children that do not have electricity connections and other basic amenities. Initially, we had decided to install solar lamp in the house of Mokshitha. When we visited the house, we realised that the family do not have a proper house to reside in before installing solar lamps and decided to construct a house for the family," he explained.

When the officials started seeking the help of donors, donor Mohammed Haji Kukkuvalli, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Rotary Club Puttur Yuva and others extended their helping hand. The foundation for the house was laid on August 15, 2021. Even MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor has given his support to the officials in realising the dream of a pucca house.

The initiative can motivate others to come forward to help poor students who are in dire need, said sources.

Donors had come forward to help the initiative and the house was constructed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. The work on the construction of the house has been completed within 47 days.

In fact, the initiative was taken up keeping in mind the future and safety of the student by the teachers and education department officials.

