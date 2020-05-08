Bhagamandala receives 225.6 mm rain in first week of May

The hobli has been receiving continuous rain from the past few days. The region witnessed thunderstorms on Friday.

Owing to gusty winds, tree branches fell on electricity poles and disrupted the power supply in the surrounding villages.

Bhagamandala has received 32.4 mm rain on Friday morning alone and 225.6 mm rain during the first week of May. The region received 41.3 mm rain during the same period last year. The water level in Triveni Sangama has increased.

There was heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms in Gonikoppa on Thursday night as well. Palibetta, Titimati, Haturu and Kunda regions received good rainfall.