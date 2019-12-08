Bhagavatha row: Mela seeks more time to induct Patla

A meeting convened in deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday to resolve a raging controversy over dropping of the celebrated Yakshagana Bhagavatha, Patla Sathish Shetty, from Kateel Yakshagana melas was extended with Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasaditha Yakshagana Mandali convener Kalladi Deviprasad Shetty seeking more time.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh had convened a meeting in her office in order to hear the arguments in favour of inducting Sathish Shetty into the mela.

In the meeting, Sathish Shetty had reportedly asserted that he had not violated the rules and regulation of the mela and Mela Manager Deviprasad Shetty had taken an arbitrary decision to drop him from the mela.

Sathish Shetty had insisted that he should be allowed to perform Bhagavatha in the mela immediately.

Sindhu Rupesh told DH that Deviprasad Shetty had sought time to decide on inducting Patla Sathish Shetty back to the mela.

“After they arrive at a conclusion, a detailed report will be submitted to the Department of Religious Endowment and Muzrai,” the deputy commissioner added.