‘BJP govt has done nothing for flood victims’

A delegation of JD(S) leaders from Kodagu, led by party district unit president K M B Ganesh, visited Jambur in Somwarpet taluk, where houses are being built for flood victims, and expressed displeasure against the non-completion of works.

The leaders meanwhile listened to the woes of the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh said that houses were being built for 840 people affected by flash floods and landslides in 2018.

"The rehabilitation sites are developed in Jambur, Made and Karnangeri. Around Rs 10 lakh is utilised for each house. Even though the government has planned to hand over the houses on May 29, the works have not been completed. Houses should be handed over to the beneficiaries only after the completion of the works".

Ganesh said, "The work is not up to the mark. Works on the concrete road, installation of streetlights and electrification of houses are yet to be carried out. The flood victims themselves have said that they are ready to wait for the next two months. The government should provide rent allowance for them till then.”

Noting that the former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had approved and released the grants for the rehabilitation works as a part of the flood relief measures in 2018, Ganesh alleged that the BJP government had done nothing for the flood victims of 2019.

Ayyappa, one of the victims, said that that he had lost his house and assets during 2018 floods in Kodagu.

It may take around two to three months for the works in the rehabilitation site to get completed. Rent allowance has been provided to him by the government only till December 2019.

The pending assistance should be released soon, Ayyappa said and requested to hand over the house only after the completion of works.