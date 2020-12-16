‘BJP representatives failed to respond to woes of people’

The BJP elected representatives have not taken any pro-people works to respond to the woes of rain victims in the last three years. The failure of the BJP representatives has further aggravated the problems of the people, alleged DCC President K K Manjunath.

A total of 1,273 candidates backed by the Congress are contesting the Gram Panchayat elections in the district. The BJP led government has failed to respond to the woes of the people, he said and expressed confidence in Congress-supported candidates winning the election.

Tourism activities have not gained momentum in Kodagu. The government has not initiated any major projects in the district. As a result, 90% of the people who are dependent on tourism for livelihood are facing hardship. Amid the woes of people, the state government is mulling the implementation of Kasturirangan report on conservation of Western Ghats, said the DCC president.

The price of petroleum products is increased daily, which has an impact on the poor and middle-class people, he added.

KPCC Kodagu district in-charge Venkappa Gowda said that owing to the maladministration by the BJP, the KSRTC employees, farmers and Asha workers had to stage protest demanding their rights.