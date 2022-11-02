BJP to bear expenses for construction of slain BJP leader's house

To fulfill slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar's dream of making a house for his family, the saffron party has committed to bear expenses worth Rs 60 lakh for its construction.

"Praveen was hacked to death by anti-nationals. We, party members, are with Praveen’s family. Praveen had worked for the BJP in organising the party. His death is a loss to the party. We will be with the family till the end by extending all support," BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, after participating in the foundation-laying ceremony held at Bellare in Sullia taluk on Wednesday.

The house, with a plinth area of 2,700 square feet, will be constructed by the BJP for the family, he said.

The state government has paid a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family while the BJP and Yuva Morcha have given Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

“The house is constructed as per the plan prepared by the family. The family also wanted the party to construct a house for them after the untimely demise of Praveen Nettar. We will bear all the expenses for the construction of the house. The construction of the house has been entrusted to Mugrodi Constructions and the contractor has promised to complete the work by May,” said Kateel.

“We will not measure Praveen’s work through money. We will continue to be with the family,” he said.

As promised, the state government has given a job to Praveen’s wife Nutan. The prime accused in Praveen’s murder has been arrested. The government has decided to punish all those who supported the crime directly and indirectly.

The NIA has announced a reward for any information on the four persons who were part of the murder of Nettar, said Kateel.

Nutan, wife of Praveen, thanked all for supporting the family. She appealed to the government to ensure that all the accused are arrested and punished.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Fisheries and Port S Angara, MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, Praveen's parents Shekar Poojary and Rathnavathi and other family members were also present on the occasion.