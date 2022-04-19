Block on NH following serial accident

Traffic flow on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was choked for hours due to a serial accident involving a car, bus and a truck in Budoli on Tuesday morning.
In a bid to overtake a vehicle, a bus speeding towards Mangaluru from Bengaluru had rammed into a truck plying from the opposite direction.
Later, it also hit a car before coming to a halt in the middle of the road.
Both the bus and truck were damaged in the serial accident. Normalcy in traffic was restored only after 9.30 am, stated sources.
