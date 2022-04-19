Block on NH following serial accident

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 01:30 ist
A bus and lorry met with an accident at Budoli on NH 75.

Traffic flow on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was choked for hours due to a serial accident involving a car, bus and a truck in Budoli on Tuesday morning. 

In a bid to overtake a vehicle, a bus speeding towards Mangaluru from Bengaluru had rammed into a truck plying from the opposite direction.

Later, it also hit a car before coming to a halt in the middle of the road.

Both the bus and truck were damaged in the serial accident. Normalcy in traffic was restored only after 9.30 am, stated sources.

