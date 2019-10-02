Boating facility soon at Ayyanakere: Minister

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that development works worth Rs 80 crore have been sanctioned to Chikmagalur Assembly Constituency.

Speaking after offering Baagina to Ayyanakere in Sakharayapattana on Wednesday, he said that the recent rain has filled Ayyanakere.

To develop Ayyanakere as a tourist spot, development works worth Rs 2 crore will be taken up at Shakuna Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Sakharayapattana. Boating facility will be introduced at Ayyanakere. Development works will be taken up at Basavanahalli Kere, Kote Kere, Hiremagaluru Kere, Seethalayyanagiri, Manikyadhara and Devirammana Betta.

The proposal on filling 167 lakes from River Bhadra at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore will be tabled before the Cabinet soon, he added.