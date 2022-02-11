Book on pot-goddesses, worship in Tulu released

'Tulunadina Moorigala Aradhane' (The worship of Mooris of Tulunadu) a non-fiction book of research on 'pot goddesses' and their worship in Tulu culture, by Rajashree T Rai, was released by Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

The book is published by the Prasaranga of Mangalore University and deals with indigenous rituals, lore and history surrounding female figurines carved on pots.

"The study on Mooris from the point of research is very important. Rajashree has done a good job with vast groundwork and detailed analysis in portraying the subject," said Prof B A Viveka Rai in the foreword of the book.