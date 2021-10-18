Book release on October 20

A book on Kodava language and the Eighth Schedule will be released at a programme to be held in Kodava Samaja in Mysuru at 10.30 am on October 20.

Books authored by Aitichanda Ramesh Uttappa, Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah, Chotteyandamada Lalita Cariappa and Bachammanda Gowramma Madammaiah will be released on the occasion.

Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah will speak on ‘Entane Paricheda Pinja Kodava Takk’.

The programme will be organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and Mysuru Kodava Samaja.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the programme. Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah will preside.

MP Pratap Simha, Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLC Veena Achaiah, Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa and Mysuru Kodava Samaja president Kekada Belyappa will take part.

The exhibition and sale of books and CDs brought out by Kodava Sahitya Academy will be held on the venue, stated a press release.