Book release on October 20

Book release on October 20

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 18 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 22:52 ist

A book on Kodava language and the Eighth Schedule will be released at a programme to be held in Kodava Samaja in Mysuru at 10.30 am on October 20.

Books authored by Aitichanda Ramesh Uttappa, Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah, Chotteyandamada Lalita Cariappa and Bachammanda Gowramma Madammaiah will be released on the occasion.

Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah will speak on ‘Entane Paricheda Pinja Kodava Takk’.

The programme will be organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and Mysuru Kodava Samaja.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the programme. Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah will preside.

MP Pratap Simha, Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLC Veena Achaiah, Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa and Mysuru Kodava Samaja president Kekada Belyappa will take part.

The exhibition and sale of books and CDs brought out by Kodava Sahitya Academy will be held on the venue, stated a press release.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

book release
Kodava Samaja
Mysuru Kodava Samaja

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 