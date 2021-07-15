Book release today

The Kalkura Foundation will organise a programme to release ‘Pavanam Sowmyam Mandalam’ by Dr Prabhakar Adiga at Manjuprasada in Mallika Layout in Kadri Kambala on July 16 (3 pm).

Edaneer Mutt seer Sacchidananda Bharathi Swami will bless the programme.

Kannada Sahithya Parishat district unit president S Pradeep Kumar Kalkura will preside. Yakshagana exponent Dr Prabhakar Joshi will speak about the book.