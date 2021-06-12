Bring Covid-19 test positivity rate to zero: Somanna

District In-charge Minister V Somanna issued directions to the officials from the health department to bring the Covid-19 test positivity rate and the related mortality rate in the district to zero.

Chairing a meeting held at Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Friday, he said that those who test positive for Coronavirus should be admitted to Covid Care Centres, instead of confining them into home isolation.

“Kodagu is a district with a difference. The increase in the number of cases earlier had created concern and it eventually led to the transfer of inefficient officials,” he said and expressed his confidence over the new officials working efficiently towards eliminating the pandemic.

He also condemned the incidents of assaults on Asha workers and other Covid warriors in the district and directed the officials concerned to file FIR on the accused.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah urged the administration to lodge FIR against the Covid-19 positive people who come out of their houses.

He felt there is a need to convince the plantation workers who test positive for Covid-19 to get admitted to Covid Care Centres.

“Some private clinics have been responsible for the increase in the number of cases, in the Napoklu region,” he added.

Somanna asked the deputy commissioner to ensure the provision of remuneration to the outsourced and contractual staff working in the Department of Health and Family Welfare and in the Department of Medical Education.

NDRF and SDRF funds could be utilised for the same. Also, specialist doctors, nurses and ANM should be recruited through interviews, he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P said that similar to ‘Vaidyara Nade Gramada Kade’, ‘Shasakara Nade Halliya Kadege’ programme has been formulated towards conducting door-to-door visits in the villages.

A task force has been formed for every 50 houses, he said.

MLC Sunil Subramani suggested vaccinating those who do not have an Aadhaar card.

He also urged authorities to rectify BSNL network issues in many places in the district, including Byadagotta and Gowdalli.

District food and civil supplies department Deputy Director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that the district requires 68,000 litres of kerosene for public distribution. Currently, 58,000 litres of kerosene is being supplied.

The district in-charge minister said that families in the district need kerosene during monsoon. He assured that he will speak to the food and civil supplies minister about procuring an additional amount of kerosene.

The minister said that there will be no restrictions on agricultural activities in the district. However, Covid-19 guidelines should be followed while ferrying workers in vehicles.

MLC Veena Achaiah, Western Ghats Task Force Committee chairman Shanteyanda Ravi Kushalappa, Madikeri Urban Development Authority chairman Ramesh Holla, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra were present.

Coorg Village inaugurated

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurated the Coorg Village near Raja Seat on Friday. He visited the stalls featuring cardamom, pepper and so on. He said the Coorg Village, built at a cost of Rs 98 lakh, comprises 14 stalls. The place will be utilised for the exhibition and sale of various items.

The minister planted a sapling to observe World Environment Day. Later, fingerlings were released into the lake on the venue. He also directed the officials of Madikeri CMC and MUDA to develop the empty land near Dasavala into a park.

Somanna also paid a visit to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS).