Builder plans to bring more labourers through flight

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 23:16 ist

A builder, desperate to complete the projects on schedule, had five masons flown from Kolkata to Bengaluru.

CREDAI Chairperson and Marian Projects Private Limited Managing Director Naveen Cardoza said that in order to complete building projects on time, he had booked air tickets for the five masons from Kolkata. After the masons reached Bengaluru, a vehicle was engaged to bring them to Mangaluru. Cardoza said with only 170 of the total 300 labourers working in Mangaluru, he faces acute labour scarcity. 

Thus, Cardoza plans on engaging a chartered flight to ferry 70 labourers from Kolkata to Mangaluru.

