BVB hockey teams celebrate CBSE C’ship triumph in style

The boys’ hockey team from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya have emerged as the champions and bagged the golden trophy in the 25th CBSE National Hockey tournament, of under 17 boys, held at Varanasi while the girls’ team bagged the second prize, bagging the silver trophy.

The teams have set a record by winning both the golden trophy and the silver trophy for the first time in South India. The winning teams were welcomed in a colourful procession which passed through the main roads of Madikeri.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavana Management Board President K P Uttappa and Vice President K S Devaiah congratulated the teams.

Institution Sports Committee President Raghu Madappa, Chief Administrative Officer Vidya Harish and Vice Principal Vanitha were present.