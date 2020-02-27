C’magaluru all set for Zilla Utsava from today

Coffee land Chikkamagaluru has been decked up for the three-day ‘Chikkamagaluru Habba’, also known as Zilla Utsava, to be held from February 28 to March 1.

The town is all set to host various cultural programmes, sports events, exhibitions and others.

The main events will be held at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose district stadium. The programmes will also be held in Kuvempu Kala Madira, IDSG College premises and AIT College grounds.

The Utsava will get a colourful start with the cultural procession to be taken out from Ratnagiri Kamadhenu Ganapathy temple on February 28 at 3.30 pm. The procession will pass through Basavanahalli Road and MG Road before culminating at district stadium.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the festival at district stadium at 5.30 pm. District In-charge minister C T Ravi will preside.

The theater fest will be inaugurated at Kuvempu Kala Mandira on the same day at 10 am. Plays like ‘Hagarana’ and ‘Aashadhada Ondu Dina’ will be staged.

A sound and light programme, ‘Chikkamagaluru Itihasa Darshana’, will be the centre of attraction during the festival and will be at the KalaMandira.

‘Janapada Jaathre’, a folk art festival, where 600 artistes will take part will be held at 6.30 pm at district stadium.

Nrithyothsava, a dance festival, and Chikkamagaluru Zilla Beary Samskrithika Mela, a cultural fest, will be held on February 29.

Well-known singers will take part in the programme, ‘Sangeetha Sambhrama’, to be held at district stadium on February 29 at 6 pm.

A classical and light music festival will be held at Kuvempu Kala Mandira on March 1. Cultural extravaganza, ‘Alva’s Nudisiri Virasat’, will be held at district stadium on the same day at 6 pm.