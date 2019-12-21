CAA protest: Police strengthen security in Kodagu

The Kodagu police, in view of the possibility of various organisations staging protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, have strengthened security in sensitive areas in the district.

Security has been beefed up at Madikeri, Virajpet, Somwarpet, Siddapura, Nellyahudikeri, Kushalnagara and other sensitive areas in the district. As a precautionary measure, the police are continuously patrolling different parts of the district.

The police are camping at General Thimmayya Circle, Chowki and Mahadevapete in Madikeri.

‘Firing condemned’

Condemning police firing which claimed two lives in Mangaluru, Muslim Traders in Siddapura, Nellyahudikeri, Suntikoppa and Virajpet had closed down their business establishments voluntarily on Friday.

A few Muslim traders in Madikeri voluntarily closed down their shops on Saturday.

Handbills condemning the police firing were pasted on the walls of the shops in Madikeri.

Internet disrupted

The internet service was disrupted at Sampaje, located on the border of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Saturday. Karnataka State Road Trasport Corporation buses resumed their service to Sullia and Sampaje from Madikeri on Saturday.