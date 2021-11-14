Call for bandh in Shanivarasanthe

Call for bandh in Shanivarasanthe

Shanivarasanthe,
  Nov 14 2021
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 19:54 ist

Members of Hindu organisations, Kodagu Yuva Sene, Namo Coorg Lions and the Bajrang Dal have called for a bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on November 15, urging the police to arrest those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans and also assaulted a Dalit youth at Gudugalale fair ground.

Hindu leaders Raghu and Harish Kumar have urged the SP to book cases against those who speak ill of saffron organisations and assault Hindu activists.

They also urged the police to withdraw false cases booked against Hindu leaders.

