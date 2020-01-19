Canara High School wins PV-DH quiz trophy

Posters of the blockbuster film, ‘Avengers’, ‘Bullets’ and actor Karishma were displayed on the screen and the finalists of Prajavani-Deccan Herald Quiz competition were asked to name the theme connecting the posters by quiz master Meghavi.

As eyes remained glued to the screen at the Loyola Hall of St Aloysius PU College, it was B Shashank S Baliga and Pratham D Shetty, students of Class 10 of Canara High School (CBSE), who cracked the puzzle. “Each poster, whether be it of the actor Karishma or Avengers, they depicted the name of motor cycles,” they replied, walking away with the quiz championship trophy on Saturday.

Mahesh P K and Srijan S Bhat, students of Class 10 of Vishwamangala School in Konaje, won the first runner-up trophy and Gaurav and Satwika from Mani English Medium School was presented with the second runner-up trophy, by actors Vijay Raghavendra and Greeshma.

Srijan S Bhat, by answering to the first question that the first Rajyotsava celebration was observed in the office of Prajavani, clinched an opportunity to symbolically inaugurate the quiz championship with other guests, including Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers’ Union Limited (DKMUL) Managing Director G V Hegde and St Aloysius PU College Vice Principal Charlotte D’Souza.

Oliver Lesley, The Printers (Mysore) Private Limited general manager (Circulation), was also present.

As many as 162 teams from 62 schools participated in the Mangaluru quiz competition. In all 30 questions, spread over five rounds, were posed at the six teams that had made it to the finals based on their performance in the preliminary round.

Shashank Baliga and Pratham Shetty also were declared as eligible to participate in the state-level quiz competition planned in Bengaluru.

“Among the many questions, I knew the answer to only one question,” confessed actor Vijay Raghavendra, whose Kannada film ‘Malgudi Days’ is slated to hit screens soon.

The question was about an actor who had won a national award for a cameo role. One of the students in the audience furnished the correct answer by saying that it was Jayanthi who had won an award for a cameo role in Kannada film, ‘Nagarahole’.