Car ferrying patient catches fire in Manipal

A car ferrying a patient caught fire on the National Highway in Manipal on Friday morning.

According to police sources, there were no casualties as the inmates spotted the smoke and got down from the car immediately.

As the passengers stepped out, the fire spread and the car was gutted within few minutes at Tiger Circle. Fire personnel attributed the source of fire to short circuit.

The fire personnel from Udupi ensured that the fire did not spread to nearby buildings. The car gutted in the fire was of 2017 model and the loss was estimated at Rs 7 lakh.