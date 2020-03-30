Case against man over derogatory post against district administration in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru South Police have registered a criminal case against a man for posting derogatory post against the district administration. According to DC Sindhu B Rupesh, Melwyn Pinto had sent a derogatory message on WhatsApp.

She warned on taking stringent action against miscreants who are spreading false information and rumours about district administration under DM Act provisions.

Meanwhile, City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said, "We have noticed people going around on merry rides without purpose either on two-wheelers or in cars during the lockdown period. The traffic wing has noted down the registration numbers of vehicles and will come to the respective owners for seizure of vehicles," he warned.

He urged the people to adhere to the guidelines of the district administration and not to risk the lives of other citizens. "Very soon culprits will be held accountable and may face a different lockdown. one behind the bars..." he tweeted.