Case booked after video of minor driving car goes viral

A video clip of a Class III boy being allowed to drive a car by his father has gone viral on social media. Though the incident was reported from Barkur under Brahmavar police station jurisdiction and dates back to January 31, 2019, the video had gone viral recently.

The man, who allowed his minor son to drive the car, has been identified as Nasir, a resident of Barkur.

Upon seeing the minor driving the car, a relative had videographed the incident on his mobile phone.

In the video, Nasir is seen going to a grocery shop making his son wait in the car. However his son was sitting in the driver’s seat. Soon after his father returned and sat in the car, the boy is seen driving the car on a main road. In the three minute video clip, the man appeals to the police to take strict action against the father in the video.

As Nasir had already sold his car to another person three months ago, the police could not invoke the sections under Indian Motor Vehicle Act. So, the police booked him under section 92 (Punishment of Certain Street Offences and Nuisance) of Karnataka Police Act. The police have also recommended for the cancellation of driving licence of Nasir.