Catholic Meet in Madanthyar on February 2

More than 30,000 people are expected to participate in the Catholic Meet, organised by Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, at church grounds

in Madanthyar on February 2.

Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh President Paul Rolphy D’Costa told mediapersons in Hotel Woodlands recently, that Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha would deliver the inaugural address and Puttur Diocese Bishop Fr Gevarghese Maar Macaraius would deliver the benediction address.

Keynote address

Belthangady Diocese Bishop Fr Lawrence Mukkuai will deliver the keynote address.

NRI Ronald Colasco, KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) Member Ronald Fernandes, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha among others are the main speakers at the meet, he said.

The president and vice president of 124 parish councils under Mangaluru Diocese will be felicitated on the occasion, D’Costa added.

The meet will adopt resolutions demanding political representation to members from Christian community and declaring September 8, observed as Nativity of Mary, as a public holiday.

The meet will also urge government to set up Christian Development Corporation and allocate Rs 500 crore for the development of community.

The meet also will urge government to ban online games like PUBG which was wreaking havoc in the lives of young people.