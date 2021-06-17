Cattle electrocuted

An ox and a cow died after they came in contact with a live electric wire while grazing in Haraga village on Wednesday.

The ox belonged to H T Cariappa and the cow belonged to H E Devaraju.

Gram Panchayat member Trishul has urged the local administration to compensate the owners of the cattle.

Also, the electric line connecting Haraga village is very old and needs to be replaced, he added.