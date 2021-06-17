Cattle electrocuted

An ox and a cow died after they came in contact with a live electric wire while grazing in Haraga village on Wednesday.
The ox belonged to H T Cariappa and the cow belonged to H E Devaraju.
Gram Panchayat member Trishul has urged the local administration to compensate the owners of the cattle.
Also, the electric line connecting Haraga village is very old and needs to be replaced, he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19
Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months
China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama
You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs
Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt
Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?
MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries