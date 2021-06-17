Cattle electrocuted

Cattle electrocuted

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jun 17 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 00:33 ist

An ox and a cow died after they came in contact with a live electric wire while grazing in Haraga village on Wednesday.

The ox belonged to H T Cariappa and the cow belonged to H E Devaraju.

Gram Panchayat member Trishul has urged the local administration to compensate the owners of the cattle.

Also, the electric line connecting Haraga village is very old and needs to be replaced, he added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cattle electrocuted
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 