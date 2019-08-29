‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign to be flagged off on Sep 3

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had a discussion with Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign which will commence on September 3 from Talacauvery in Kodagu district.

The latter met the chief minister in Bengaluru on Thursday, in connection with the campaign, and sought coordination from the state government.

Responding positively to the request made by Sadhguru, the chief minister said that the state government will extend necessary cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Udupi-Chikmagalur M P Shobha Karandlaje lauded the ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign led by Isha Foundation under the guidance of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and called upon the people to join hands with the movement for a better tomorrow.

The ‘Cauvery Calling’ drive will be flagged off from Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery, on September 3, proceed through Thiruvaroor and will culminate in Chennai.

‘Cauvery Calling’ is a part of ‘Rally for Rivers’ campaign conceptualised and implemented by Isha Foundation.

The journey covers a distance of 1,500 km. Public awareness programmes will be held along the course of the campaign, stressing on the need to undertake steps to conserve River Cauvery.

Many celebrities, sportspersons, political figures and entrepreneurs have already associated themselves with the campaign, which has gathered an immense response from the general public, especially from the farmers.

The drive also focuses on planting saplings along river banks and improving the economy of farmers. ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign will support farmers to plant 242 crore trees to rejuvenate River Cauvery.