Cauvery erupts from Brahmakundike

Passionate slogans like ‘Jai Kaveri Maathe’ (Hail Mother Cauvery), rented the air across Brahmagiri hills and Talacavery Kshetra as holy water emerged from the Brahmakundike, the pond of sacred water, at 12.57 am, two minutes ahead of the scheduled time.

Thousands of devotees including people from the neighbouring districts and states took part in the Theerthodbhava celebrations.

As ‘Maha Arati’ was performed at the Brahmakundike of Talacauvery on Friday morning at Karkataka lagna, Mother Cauvery erupted from the pond.

Devotees shouted slogans amid sacred chants. Rain took a break during the Theerthodbhava.

The priests sprinkled the holy water on the devotees who thronged Talacauvery, to witness the occasion. Many of them took a holy dip in the bathing pond and collected ‘Theertha’ in various containers.

Only those who brought metallic containers to the venue were allowed to collect water from Talacauvery. Devotees protested the move by the police of installing barricades.

Live streaming of Theerthodbhava was done through LED screens put up on the venue.

The premises of Bhagandeshwara Temple and Talacauvery Kshetra were brightly illuminated with dazzling lights.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, District In-charge Minister V Somanna, MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Achaiah, SP Dr Suman D Pennekar, ZP CEO K Lakshmi Priya and others took part.

MP Pratap Simha and MLA Appachu Ranjan were absent.

Speaking on the occasion, R Ashok said he is taking part in the event for the first time.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said he has offered prayers for the well being of the people of the district and the state. He also said that measures will be initiated to prevent pollution of River Cauvery.

Rs 1 crore grant

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Gowtham Kumar who took part in the event announced that Rs 1 crore will be granted towards the development of Talacauvery Kshetra.

River Cauvery is quenching the thirst of people in Bengaluru, he added.

More than 50 youth who took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Bhagamandala, reached Talacauvery at 10.30 pm. They were all dressed in traditional attire.

Elected members from Mandya did not take part in the Theerthodbhava. Last year, a team of leaders from Mandya took part in the programme, under the leadership of

H D Kumaraswamy.

The security was tightened in and around Talacauvery. Arrangements were made by the health department to provide Ayushman Bharat Cards to the eligible.

Mass feeding

Mass meals were served to the devotees as a part of Cauvery fair in Talacauvery. On the first day, more than 2,000 people were served with prasadam meals, by Anna Santarpana Trust of Mandya.

Farmers from Mandya had provided quintals of rice, coconut and vegetables for the purpose. Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga too contributed for the cause.