Cauvery Nadi Jagruthi Yatre from Oct 23

Akhila Bharata Sanyasigala Sangha Mathu Cauvery Swacchata Andolana Samiti will organise Swaccha Cauvery Abhiyan from Talacauvery to Poompuhar as a part of Cauvery Nadi Jagruthi Yatre from October 23.

Speaking to reporters, Cauvery Nadi Swacchata Andolana Samiti state convener M N Chandramohan said that the awareness campaign is being held since 2010.

Virajpet Arameri Mutt pontiff Shanthamallikarjuna Swami, Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLCs Veena Achaiah and Sunil Subramani will take part.

The campaign aims at creating awareness of the need to take up steps to conserve water bodies.

Special puja rituals will be held for the River Cauvery under the guidance of Kodlipet Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami in Kushalnagar at 4 pm on October 23.

Demands

Chandramohan said that the Samiti has been urging the government to conduct a survey on river banks and to mark the border.

All the illegal buildings that have come up on the river banks should be cleared and alternative arrangements should be made for them. Steps should be taken to ensure that sewage does not enter the river, he added.

Further, he said that a proposal should be submitted to the government to construct a retaining wall for the Harangi river, to check flooding in the district.

The Zilla Panchayat should prepare an action plan to clean the river using the CSR funds, said Chandramohan.

Steps should be taken to supply pure drinking water at tourist spots in the district. The local Gram Panchayats and Town Panchayats should take steps to create awareness on the conservation of River Cauvery, he said.

The authorities from the district should submit a proposal to start a river police department, to conserve the water bodies and initiate measures against those who pollute the river body. The long-pending incomplete work on the UGD should be completed at the earliest and the compensation should be distributed to the rain victims in the district, he demanded.

Namami Gange convener Reena Prakash said that a delegation will meet the state and Central governments urging them to initiate steps to check the pollution of River Cauvery.

Cauvery River Seva Trust general secretary Mandepanda Bose Monnappa said that steps should be taken to ensure that river does not become a dumping yard.