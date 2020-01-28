'Centre should clarify people’s doubts over CAA, NRC'

MLA U T Khader has urged the Centre to issue a clarification on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and clear the doubts in minds of the citizens.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that NRC will not be implemented in India, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that it will be implemented in the country,” he added.

“There is a need to clear the doubts. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the contentious law aimed at dividing the people on the basis of religion and thereby pushing them to hardship was passed with an ulterior motive,” he said.

“CAA is against the preamble of the Constitution. It is not possible to rectify the mistake by assembling a huge gathering for a pro-CAA convention,” he said.

“CAA and NRC complement each other. The contradictory statements of Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister has further created confusion in the minds of the people. Rajnath Singh during the convention in Mangaluru had not spoken clearly on the CAA and NRC. Any law that is against the Constitution has no value,” he remarked.

CAA has already created fear in the minds of the people. There is no meaning is asking people not to have fear. Is it possible to build a nation on the lines of religion? he sought to know.

The Centre should reason why citizenship is not granted to immigrants from Sri Lanka, Tibet, Bhutan and Nepal who are staying in India for decades.

Khader claimed that pro-CAA convention was not successful and thanked people for supporting Ambedkar and the Constitution of the country.

He appealed to citizens not to give weightage for dividing society and not to share posts of businessmen who support pro-CAA and anti-CAA conventions and called to people to boycott them, on social media.

MLC Ivan D’Souza questioned the objective behind the statement issued by Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Hindus not being safe in Kerala.

The pro-CAA convention in Mangaluru is a government-sponsored convention he said, and took the Education Department to task for declaring a holiday for a majority of schools in Mangaluru on Monday.

Khader threatened at Janajagruthi Samavesha

A group of youth who took part in the Janajagruthi Samavesha organised by the BJP to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act apparently threatened to assault Congress MLA U T Khader.

A video clipping of a group of youth making lewd threats to Khader, saying they would break his limbs, has gone viral on social media.

A group of youth wearing saffron shawls on the head was seen shouting slogans, issuing threats to UDF members and MLA U T Khader in Malayalam-Beary language. The video clippings are being largely circulated in Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and other social media. “If they will be happy beheading me, I am ready to visit the place where they wish to do so,” said Khader.