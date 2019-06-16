'Chalk out plans to improve SSLC results'

Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu directed the officers of the Department of Public Instruction to chalk out programmes to improve the SSLC results of Udupi district.

Babu was addressing the gathering the monthly Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) review meeting on Saturday.

“Udupi district has slipped to the fifth position in the

SSLC results in 2018-19. Action plan should be prepared to ensure that the district regains the top position,” said the president.

Preparatory exams

Sheshashayana Karinja, deputy director of the Department of Public Instruction (DDPI), said that preparatory examinations will be organised for SSLC students.

“Special emphasis will be laid on conducting special classes for students who are weak in studies in order to improve the results. Further, attempts will be made to complete Class 10 syllabus by December-end. Priority will be given to revision of subjects from the month of January up to March. Special coaching will be given to students,” he listed out and added, “Children will also be taught meditation to improve their concentration.”

He said that, after revaluation, several schools in the

district had secured 100% result.

The state government had given permission to start English medium in 22 government schools in the district.

The elected representatives alleged that the sand supplied by the district administration was adulterated with mud and stones.

The officers from the Mines and Geology Department responded that the quality of sand from the sand bars identified by the district administration was poor.

Kempe Gowda, Agriculture Department joint director, said that, with the delay in monsoon, the transplantation of paddy seedlings had been delayed by 15 days. “There are enough paddy seeds stocked,” he assured.

Insurance

The officer added that the rules under the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Yojana have been simplified. The deadline to register for insurance of paddy crop was extended to July 31.

Horticulture Department deputy director Bhuvaneshwari said that the Department had raised 94,000 saplings for distribution among farmers. Growers must ensure that the arecanut and pepper crop ius insured before June 30, she added.

Zilla Panchayat vice president Sheela Shetty was present at the meeting.