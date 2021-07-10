Chamber of commerce welcomes unlock move

Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has welcomed the decision of the state government to implement unlock guidelines in the district.
While thanking the district administration, Chamber of Commerce and Industry general secretary Naveen Ambekallu said that the traders in the district have adhered to the Covid-19 guidelines.
All the traders should be committed to implementing the Covid-19 control measures in the future as well, he said.
Wearing masks during business transactions is mandatory, along with maintaining distance, he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts
Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space
Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban
Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit
What you need to know about global minimum tax deal
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art