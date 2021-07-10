Chamber of commerce welcomes unlock move

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 10 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 00:25 ist

Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has welcomed the decision of the state government to implement unlock guidelines in the district.

While thanking the district administration, Chamber of Commerce and Industry general secretary Naveen Ambekallu said that the traders in the district have adhered to the Covid-19 guidelines.

All the traders should be committed to implementing the Covid-19 control measures in the future as well, he said.

Wearing masks during business transactions is mandatory, along with maintaining distance, he added.

